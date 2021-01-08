USA Today Sports

Which states are playing high school basketball?

Boys Basketball

By January 8, 2021 12:31 pm

By |

There are still plenty of questions surrounding high school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped states across the country from tipping off their high school basketball season.

Alabama and Mississippi got the ball rolling by beginning on Nov. 5 and other states have followed suit. 30 states are currently playing high school basketball and five more are slated to begin within the next week and a half.

Let’s take a look at which states are in action, which are gearing up to get going and the one state that has completely scrapped its 2020-21 high school basketball season.

In Action

High School Basketball | Dallas Morning News

Photo: Dallas Morning News

-Arizona

-Alabama

-Arkansas

-Florida

-Georgia

-Idaho

-Indiana

-Iowa

-Kansas

-Kentucky

-Louisiana

-Maryland

-Minnesota

-Mississippi

-Missouri

-Montana

-Nebraska

-North Carolina

-North Dakota

-Ohio

-Oklahoma

-Pennsylvania

-South Carolina

-South Dakota

-Tennessee

-Texas

-Utah

-Virginia

-Wisconsin

-Wyoming

Starting Soon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

-Maine: Jan. 11

-New Hampshire: Jan. 11

-West Virginia: Jan. 11

-Delaware: Jan. 14

-Nevada: Jan. 15

-Connecticut: Jan. 19

-Alaska: Jan. 22

-Colorado: Jan. 25

-New Jersey: Jan. 26

-District of Columbia: Feb. 1

-Washington: Feb. 1

-California: March 12

-New Mexico: March 22

-Oregon: May 17

To Be Determined

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York) star AJ Griffin (Photo: Lonnie Webb Photography)

-Illinois

-Massachusetts

-Michigan

-New York

-Rhode Island

-Vermont

Cancelled

Hawaii

