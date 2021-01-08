Which states are playing high school basketball?

There are still plenty of questions surrounding high school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped states across the country from tipping off their high school basketball season.

Alabama and Mississippi got the ball rolling by beginning on Nov. 5 and other states have followed suit. 30 states are currently playing high school basketball and five more are slated to begin within the next week and a half.

Let’s take a look at which states are in action, which are gearing up to get going and the one state that has completely scrapped its 2020-21 high school basketball season.

