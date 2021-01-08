Which states are playing high school basketball?

There are still plenty of questions surrounding high school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not stopped states across the country from tipping off their high school basketball season.
Alabama and Mississippi got the ball rolling by beginning on Nov. 5 and other states have followed suit. 30 states are currently playing high school basketball and five more are slated to begin within the next week and a half.
Let’s take a look at which states are in action, which are gearing up to get going and the one state that has completely scrapped its 2020-21 high school basketball season.
In Action
-Arizona
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Indiana
-Iowa
-Kansas
-Kentucky
-Louisiana
-Maryland
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Ohio
-Oklahoma
-Pennsylvania
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-Virginia
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming
Starting Soon
-Maine: Jan. 11
-New Hampshire: Jan. 11
-West Virginia: Jan. 11
-Delaware: Jan. 14
-Nevada: Jan. 15
-Connecticut: Jan. 19
-Alaska: Jan. 22
-Colorado: Jan. 25
-New Jersey: Jan. 26
-District of Columbia: Feb. 1
-Washington: Feb. 1
-California: March 12
-New Mexico: March 22
-Oregon: May 17
To Be Determined
-Illinois
-Massachusetts
-Michigan
-New York
-Rhode Island
-Vermont
Cancelled
Hawaii